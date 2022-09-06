The plan for a downtown Chicago casino now has a surprising ally: river lovers

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter.

Chicago’s push for a casino has stirred fervent debate focused mostly on the predictable: whether the right site was chosen, how much tax revenue it will generate and whether it will worsen noise, traffic or problem gambling.

But river advocates and ecological preservationists see the complex in a different light. To them, the Bally’s plan to replace the Tribune printing plant in River West can be a meaningful next step in the ongoing makeover of the city’s riverfront — if done right.

The casino plan is still unfolding, but it will join an urban landscape in mid-transformation. Roughly since the beginning of this century, the banks of the Chicago River have been growing from bit player to star attraction, an ever more alluring aspect of a city where natural beauty can be scarce.

A rendering of a new Chicago casino shows riverfront portions of the site transformed into a cultural destination of its own, with options for dining and a stop for water taxis. Courtesy of Bally’s

The Riverwalk downtown, of course, is the shining example. The mostly unfenced waterside pathway has become an instant icon, a place to grab a drink with friends or just stroll for blocks without traffic. It’s a stark contrast to previous decades of riverfront development, which put cold seawalls and sterile parking lots up against the waterway.

Things were so bad for so long that the city’s official design guidelines for the river begin by noting its history of being “neglected and abused.”

“The Riverwalk has shown that people aren’t going to fall in, and that we want to have that connection to the water,” said Jen Masengarb, executive director of the American Institute of Architects Chicago, noting that in earlier phases of river development, protective fences were the norm.

But now that centerpiece is mostly done, and the riverfront beautification is expanding up the North Branch and down the South. The major, multi-faceted real estate developments Lincoln Yards (on the North Side, between Lincoln Park and Bucktown) and the 78 (on the Near South Side, just south of Roosevelt Road) enfold the river into their plans, not only because the city requires it but because the people who would live and work in those places expect it.

Chicago’s 1.25-mile Riverwalk was developed in three phases starting about a decade ago, and each phase showed an evolution of thinking about how to design a riverfront for public use. Manuel Martinez / WBEZ

And that’s why, in between them, the new Bally’s Casino — which won the blessing of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and City Council — feels so important. More than just an opportunity for tourists to pretend they’re James Bond at the craps table, the casino is a chance to do riverfront development the right way, advocates say, with green space and easy public access, whether by canoe, Divvy or shoe leather, and a land-use plan that embraces the waterway rather than tolerates it.

Many of the details are still being sorted out in the pre-final approval dance between developers, interest groups and the city. But advocates feel enough safeguards are in place to ensure that what happens at the casino site will improve the river, too.

“I’m stating the obvious here, but the transformation of that stretch of the river between Function A, what it was, and Function B, what it will be, is going to be one of the most dramatic switches that we’ve seen in the river,” said Masengarb.

The Tribune’s Freedom Center printing facility largely shrugs off the river, with the exception of what some architectural tour docents call a ‘sad’ park. Justine Tobiasz / WBEZ

Right now the big printing plant known as Freedom Center shrugs off the river with its stark brick wall. Along with the property’s massive private parking lot, it holds the “saddest park ever,” or at least that’s what she’s heard Chicago Architecture Center river tour docents call it, Masengarb said. “There’s, like, one picnic table.”

“The Freedom Center was just awful,” said Blair Kamin, the Pulitzer Prize-winning former architecture critic for the Chicago Tribune. “It had no connection with the river other than, I guess, receiving paper for the presses.”

So what is going in its place will be, almost by default, a big improvement. And it will be significant beyond its site, as a key part of the connective tissue linking the improved river downtown to what it will be elsewhere.

“Great public works are multi-generational projects,” Kamin said. “It’s taken generations to get where we are today so the riverfront is like a 50-year, 30-year, 20-year timeline. But the casino is a huge piece and an important one of connecting the downtown” to points north.

The city agrees. “The casino district now creates a destination,” said Maurice Cox, commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development. “So for me, I feel like that’s the next thing: Let’s establish a green agenda and character of the casino district. And that will then inform the way the rest of the river should develop.”

Riverfront access a key selling point