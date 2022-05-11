How climate change is creating a new era of pandemics

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter.

A new study out of Georgetown University shows there could be 300,000 first encounters between species that haven’t interacted historically over the next few decades, leading to 15,000 viral spillovers. That means more chances for viruses to jump between animal hosts and humans.

Reset learns more about how climate change is creating a Pandemicene : a future dominated by multiple, possibly overlapping, pandemics.

GUEST: Ed Yong, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer at The Atlantic