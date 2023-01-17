From state regulations to finding financing, Illinois cannabis craft growers face multiple obstacles

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter.

Reese Xavier has a vision for a vacant strip mall in south suburban Chicago Heights centered around Illinois’ newest billion-dollar industry: cannabis.

A craft grow operation, a kitchen, dispensary and consumption lounge will eventually replace what years ago used to be a hardware store, a boxing gym, resale shop and a tax preparer.

After spending 25 years in corporate training and development, he decided in 2019 to start HT23 Growers .

“I thought if I could find a company that could be rooted in the community, that could provide economic opportunity, maybe that could change things around,” Xavier said. “And I thought maybe cannabis could be the tool to make that happen.”

But he and the vast majority of future craft growers in Illinois are facing significant obstacles. It’s been three years since recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois. Out of 88 licenses issued, so far only one facility has opened and only one secured a loan through a state program set up specifically for marijuana businesses. Craft growers are finding it difficult to get financing or outside investments and they’re hamstrung by state regulations. Plus, they only have until March 1 to be ready to operate. Xavier is among those 88 applicants selected by a state lottery for a conditional craft grow license. These licenses were created, in part, as a way to help people get into the cannabis industry who otherwise wouldn’t have the means to do so.

All of the licenses issued went to social equity applicants, which means the principal owners of the company lived in a disadvantaged area for most of the last 10 years or were convicted of cannabis offenses. They can also be considered a social equity company if the majority of their workforce comes from a disadvantaged area. Illinois’ recreational cannabis law has certain criteria as to what constitutes such an area, but it generally refers to Black and brown communities hit hardest by past drug enforcement policies.

Craft cannabis is like craft beer because the product is made up of unique, smaller batches. In Illinois, Verano and Cresco have been operating since the pilot medical marijuana program began. They’re like Miller Brewing Company and Budweiser in the cannabis industry, so their products can be found in a lot of dispensaries.

The state law currently allows the craft facilities to use up to 5,000 square feet to grow plants, with the eventual ability to expand to 14,000. The big players can be as large as 210,000 square feet, which Xavier says has made it hard to attract investors.

“One of the main questions they ask is, ‘Well, how much can you grow?’ And we have to start with 5,000 square feet,” Xavier said. “And as I quickly try to say, ‘Well, we can go up to 14,000,’ they say, ‘Well, wait a minute, what are the big folks doing?’ ”