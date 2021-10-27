John Lithgow Leads James Patterson’s latest Audible drama
The Tony award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor will voice the reclusive protagonist of James Patterson’s latest work.By Heena Srivastava
John Lithgow’s list of accolades includes two Tonys, six Emmys and two Golden Globes. Now, the veteran actor leads the cast of James Patterson’s latest audio murder mystery The Guilty. Available Oct. 28, the audiobook is the third release in Audible’s exclusive deal with Patterson.
