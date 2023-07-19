Tackling Chicago’s lack of affordable housing
The city of Chicago is pursuing plans to convert empty office spaces on LaSalle street into affordable housing.
There have also been efforts to turn hotels like the historic Covent Hotel into dozens of units of housing for low-income residents.
Reset explores recent efforts to expand low-cost housing options for Chicagoans and whether progress is being made.
GUESTS: Geoff Smith, executive director of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University
Alby Gallun, senior reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business
Tackling Chicago’s lack of affordable housing
The city of Chicago is pursuing plans to convert empty office spaces on LaSalle street into affordable housing.
There have also been efforts to turn hotels like the historic Covent Hotel into dozens of units of housing for low-income residents.
Reset explores recent efforts to expand low-cost housing options for Chicagoans and whether progress is being made.
GUESTS: Geoff Smith, executive director of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University
Alby Gallun, senior reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business