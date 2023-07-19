A neighborhood resident peers through a fence as demolition begins at the last high rise at the Chicago Housing Authority’s Cabrini-Green public housing complex.
Reset with Sasha-Ann Simons

Tackling Chicago’s lack of affordable housing

The city of Chicago is pursuing plans to convert empty office spaces on LaSalle street into affordable housing.

By Micah Yason, Brenda Ruiz

There have also been efforts to turn hotels like the historic Covent Hotel into dozens of units of housing for low-income residents.

Reset explores recent efforts to expand low-cost housing options for Chicagoans and whether progress is being made.

GUESTS: Geoff Smith, executive director of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University

Alby Gallun, senior reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business

