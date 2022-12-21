From aldermen to city clerk, here’s what the Chicago offices on the ballot do

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter.

Chicago has many layers of government. From the aldermen who make up the city council to the person in charge of the city stickers to the person everyone knows — the mayor. But what exactly are their responsibilities? Here is an overview of who the city’s voters elect every four years and what they do.

City Clerk Salary: $161,016 in 2023

Term: 4 years What does the city clerk do? The clerk is the city’s record keeper. The office manages the city’s official documents, such as ordinances passed by the City Council. The office is where you’ll go to get city stickers for your car, residential zone parking permits or business licenses. The clerk’s office is even where you’ll head if you want to register your four-legged friend named Fido with the city. Why is this job important? The clerk’s office helps make the City Council more accessible. Through the clerk’s websites, the public can search for video archives of council meetings dating back to 2011 or pore over ordinances originally passed in 1981. The clerk’s office also helps bring the City Council into the modern age and ensure you can stay plugged in to what your government is doing, by providing access to meeting notices and livestreams of council meetings.

City Treasurer Salary: $161,016 in 2023

Term: 4 years What does the city treasurer do? The city treasurer keeps track of the city’s finances and serves as its banker. They handle the city’s $9 billion investment portfolio along with the investments of the pension funds for police, firefighters, laborers, municipal workers and teachers. The treasurer also helps promote financial education. Why is this job important? The city’s pension funds have been severely underfunded for decades . The city treasurer helps steer the funds’ financial health by handling investments and serving on the pension funds’ boards. They also play a role in helping secure the financial stability of the city and serve as a reflection of the city’s values in how it invests its money, such as banning investments in fossil fuels.