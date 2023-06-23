One of the last wholesale butcher shops in Fulton Market is moving

The former warehouse district of Fulton Market was a hub for meatpacking and meat wholesalers in the 19th and 20th centuries. But as the price of rent continues to increase in the area, many of these shops have left.
Reset learns about Peoria Packing’s history as a mainstay in the West Loop and the changing nature of the neighborhood.
GUEST: Paul Durica, director of exhibitions at Chicago History Museum
