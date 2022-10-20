Seven poems that make you stop and appreciate Chicago

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter.

The poetry anthology Wherever I’m At , published this year, features more than 100 writers with connections to Chicago. Touted as a definitive collection of living local poets, its pages contain odes to Humboldt Park, the Quincy “L” station, and the Smart Bar dance floor.

WBEZ invited seven poets to our studios to read their work from the anthology. Click any player to listen to the poems below. Since poetry is always evolving, some poems read aloud here may differ slightly from the printed versions in Wherever I’m At.

Johanny Vázquez Paz “A World of Our Own: to the people of Humboldt Park” Johanny Vázquez Paz Elías Carmona Rivera Johanny Vázquez Paz is a retired Harold Washington College professor, whose publications include I Offer My Heart as a Target / Ofrezco mi corazón como una diana, Sagrada familia, Querido voyeur and Streetwise Poems / Poemas callejeros. Johanny Vázquez Paz is a retired Harold Washington College professor, whose publications includeand

Bob Chicoine “The Quincy Stop” Bob Chicoine Courtesy of the poet Bob Chicoine is the writer of such films as The Wrecking of Old Comiskey Park and Wrigley Field: Beyond the Ivy. Bob Chicoine is the writer of such films asand