The Emancipator reimagines legendary abolitionist newspapers for today’s society

The Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s opinion team have joined forces to launch The Emancipator . The new digital platform looks to reframe the conversation on ending racism by engaging with the legacy of 19th-century abolitionist newspapers such as The Emancipator.

Reset learns more from the co-editors in chief.

GUESTS: Deborah Douglas, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator

Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator