The Emancipator reimagines legendary abolitionist newspapers for today’s society
“The Emancipator” was founded more than 200 years ago as the first abolitionist newspaper. Now, it’s being reimagined as a digital publication.By Lynnea Domienik
The Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research and The Boston Globe’s opinion team have joined forces to launch The Emancipator. The new digital platform looks to reframe the conversation on ending racism by engaging with the legacy of 19th-century abolitionist newspapers such as The Emancipator.
Reset learns more from the co-editors in chief.
GUESTS: Deborah Douglas, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator
Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator