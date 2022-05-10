The WBEZ guide to 70-plus summer farmers’ markets in Chicago and the suburbs

2022 will likely be a bumper year for Chicago-area farmers’ markets. Several suburbs have added new markets or expanded the hours or days of existing ones. They’re also offering more crowd-pleasing extras, from live music to artists’ tables to kids’ activities.
It could be a good year for shoppers, too: Healthy organic food remains fairly untouched by inflation that is driving up prices at grocery stores, and several event organizers say they are making it easier this year for recipients of Illinois Link/SNAP food assistance cards to use their benefits. Find a full list of 70-plus markets in the Chicago area and suburbs below, organized by day of the week for easy shopping.
Saturday Abby Schilling of Mick Klug Farm in Michigan arranges produce at Green City Market in Lincoln Park. Victor Hilitski / Chicago Sun-Times Green City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Lincoln Park Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Apr. 2 to
Nov. 19 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits, dog friendly, offers chef demos and kids programming via Club Sprouts
📍
1817 N. Clark St,
Chicago,
IL
60614 Green City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
West Loop Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 7 to
Oct. 26 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits, offers kids programming via Club Sprouts,
📍
115 S. Sangamon St,
Chicago,
IL
60607 South Loop Farmers Market Printers Row
Neighborhood/suburb:
South Loop Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 28 to
Oct. 15 Bells and whistles:
Pet-friendly, offers weekly activities led by SouthLoop Artist Cove
📍
632 S. Dearborn St.,
Chicago,
IL
60605 Nettelhorst French Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Lake View East Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Apr. 16 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Sells French-themed pastries and items, such as macarons
📍
3252 N. Broadway,
Chicago,
IL
60657 The Lincoln Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Lincoln Park Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Apr. 30 to
Nov. 19 Bells and whistles:
Pet-friendly, offers a knife-sharpening vendor and composting vendor
📍
2001 N. Orchard St.,
Chicago,
IL
60614 Division Street City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Near North Side Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
12:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 7 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Pet-friendly, accepts Link
📍
100 W. Division St.,
Chicago,
IL
60610 61st Street Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Woodlawn Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 14 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link benefits, offers chef demonstrations and occasional live music, pet-friendly
📍
1400 E. 61st St.,
Chicago,
IL
60637 Northcenter Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
North Center Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, offers occasional live entertainment, dog-friendly
📍
4100 N. Damen Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60618 West Humboldt Park City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Humboldt Park Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 1 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link
📍
3601 W. Chicago Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60651 Garfield Park Neighborhood Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Garfield Park Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
2nd and 4th Saturdays,
Jun. 11 to
Oct. 22 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits and features hyperlocal produce grown in the neighborhood. Many vendors offer pick up or delivery.
📍
The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie,
Chicago,
IL
60612 Horner Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Irving Park Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 22 Bells and whistles:
Offers prepared food and occasional live music, pet-friendly
📍
2741 W. Montrose Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60618 Downtown Evanston Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Evanston Hours:
7:30 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 7 to
Nov. 5 Bells and whistles:
Features educational activities for children ages 2-10 and live music. Opens early for seniors’ hours from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Vendors sell original artwork. Service animals allowed, live music
📍
University Ave. at Oak St. (behind Hilton Garden Inn),
Evanston,
IL
60201 Naperville Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Naperville Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
12:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
June to
November Bells and whistles:
Offers on-site seating and live music
📍
200 East. 5th Avenue,
Naperville,
IL
60563 Oak Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Oak Park Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 21 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Provides transportation for seniors (it must be scheduled in advance). Features live music and on-site donuts. Accepts Link, Link Match
📍
460 Lake St, in the Pilgrim Church parking lot,
Oak Park,
IL
60302 Winnetka Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Winnetka Hours:
7:30 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 29 Bells and whistles:
Features e-bike test drives and accessible parking
📍
510 Green Bay Road,
Winnetka,
IL
60093 Downers Grove Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Downers Grove Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
May 7 to
Oct. 15 Bells and whistles:
Offers live music
📍
5001 Main St.,
Downers Grove,
IL
60515 Tinley Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Tinley Park Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 15 Bells and whistles:
Offers live music and entertainment
📍
17375 Oak Park Ave.,
Tinley Park,
IL
60477 Aurora Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Aurora Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
12:00 p.m. Dates:
Saturday,
Jun. 4 to
Oct. 8 Bells and whistles:
Features food trucks and some live music and kids events
📍
65 Water Street,
Aurora,
IL
A woman checks out the many types of jam available at the weekly market in Daley Plaza. Al Podgorski / Chicago Sun-Times NorthPark Community Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
North Park Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday (Jun. 12, 26 / Jul. 10, 24 / Aug. 28 / Sep. 25 / Oct. 16),
Jun. 12 to
Oct. 15 Bells and whistles:
Live music, activities for children, accepts Link
📍
5527 N. Kimball Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60625 Maxwell Street Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Near West Side Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
3:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
Apr. 3 to
Dec. 18 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, features live music and street food
📍
800 S. Desplaines St.,
Chicago,
IL
60607 95th Street Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Beverly Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday ,
May 1 to
Oct. 30 Bells and whistles:
Offers a weekly entertainment lineup and children’s activities such as face painting. Features a tent for community resources
📍
1835 W. 95th St.,
Chicago,
IL
60643 Glenwood Sunday Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Rogers Park Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday (no market Jun. 26 or Aug. 21),
Jun. 5 to
Oct. 23 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits
📍
6900-7000 N. Glenwood Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60626 Remixing the Narrative Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Roseland Hours:
11:00 a.m. to
3:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday (Jun. 5, 19 / Jul. 10, 24 / Aug. 7, 21 / Sep. 11, 25),
Jun. 5 to
Sep. 25 Bells and whistles:
Offers a free book table
📍
11001 S. Michigan Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60619 Bronzeville City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Bronzeville Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
Jul. 10 to
Oct. 16 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link
📍
4700 S. King Dr.,
Chicago,
IL
60615 Hyde Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Hyde Park Hours:
9:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
Jun. 5 to
Sep. 25 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, offers occasional community events like dance classes
📍
1516-1528 E. 54th St,
Chicago,
IL
60615 Jefferson Park Sunday Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Jefferson Park Hours:
9:30 a.m. to
1:30 p.m. Dates:
2nd and 4th Sundays,
May 1 to
Oct. 23 Bells and whistles:
Features arts and craft vendors and performances, offers a plant swap early in the season
📍
4818 N Long Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60630 Logan Square Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Logan Square Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
3:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
May 8 to
Oct. 30 Bells and whistles:
Offers SNAP Match and accepts Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks, features prepared food, pet-friendly
📍
3025-3113 W. Logan Blvd,
Chicago,
IL
60647 Mercado Raices del Sur
Neighborhood/suburb:
Brighton Park Hours:
11:00 a.m. to
3:00 p.m. Dates:
First Sunday of the month,
Jun. 5 to
Oct. 2 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link
📍
2537 W. 47th St,
Chicago,
IL
60632 Northwest Side Farmers Market (pop-up)
Neighborhood/suburb:
Irving Park Hours:
9:30 a.m. to
1:30 p.m. Dates:
Sunday (May 22 / Jul. 3 / Oct. 30) ,
May 22 to
Oct. 30 Bells and whistles:
Features arts and craft vendors and performances. Offers a plant swap early in the season
📍
Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60630 Portage Park Famers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Portage Park Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday (Jun. 5, 19 / Jul. 17, 31 / Aug. 7, 21 / Sep. 4, 18 / Oct. 2),
Jun. 5 to
Oct. 2 Bells and whistles:
📍
4000-4100 N. Long Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60641 Wicker Park Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Wicker Park Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
May 15 to
Oct. 30 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, pet-friendly
📍
1425 N. Damen Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60622 Skokie Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Skokie Hours:
7:30 a.m. to
12:30 p.m. Dates:
Sunday,
Jun. 5 to
Nov. 6 Bells and whistles:
Offers SNAP Match, free parking
📍
5127 Oakton Street,
Skokie,
IL
Chicago has a tradition of markets. Vicki Riemersma and Bill Zandstra from Zandstra Farms laugh with a customer at a farmer's market near Armitage and Halsted streets in 1983. Richard Derk / Chicago Sun-Times Green City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Lincoln Park Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Wednesday,
Apr. 2 to
Nov. 19 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits, dog friendly, offers kids programming via Club Sprouts
📍
1817 N. Clark St,
Chicago,
IL
60614 Uptown Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Uptown Hours:
2:30 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. Dates:
Wednesday,
May 4 to
Nov. 2 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link benefits, offers weekly raffle for farmers market voucher and composting service, dog-friendly
📍
4620 N. Broadway,
Chicago,
IL
60640 Andersonville Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Andersonville Hours:
3:00 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. Dates:
Wednesday,
May 11 to
Oct. 19 Bells and whistles:
Matches Link/SNAP benefits, dog-friendly
📍
1500 W. Catalpa Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60640 Riverside Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Riverside Hours:
2:30 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. Dates:
Wednesday,
Jun. 1 to
Oct. 5 Bells and whistles:
Offers weekly programming, including kids activities and live music. Vendors sell prepared foods.
📍
10 Pine Ave.,
Riverside,
IL
60546 Elmhurst Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Elmhurst Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Wednesday,
Jun. 1 to
Oct. 26 Bells and whistles:
📍
541 S York St,
Elmhurst,
IL
Windy City Harvest has a produce stall at the South Loop Farmers Market on Thursday evenings. Natalie Watts / Chicago Sun-Times Daley Plaza City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Loop Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
May 12 to
Oct. 27 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, sometimes offers live music
📍
50 W. Washington St.,
Chicago,
IL
60602 South Loop Farmers Market Grant Park
Neighborhood/suburb:
South Loop Hours:
4:00 p.m. to
8:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
Jun. 2 to
Oct. 13 Bells and whistles:
Pet-friendly, offers weekly activities led by SouthLoop Artist Cove
📍
1201 S. Michigan Ave.,
Chicago,
IL
60605 Austin Town Hall City Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Austin Hours:
1:00 p.m. to
6:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
Jun. 9 to
Oct. 27 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link/SNAP
📍
5610 W. Lake St.,
Chicago,
IL
60644 Amita Saints Mary and Elizabeth West Town Health Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
West Town Hours:
1:00 p.m. to
6:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
Jun. 2 to
Oct. 27 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link
📍
1125-1127 N. Oakley Blvd.,
Chicago,
IL
60622 Growing Home Farmstand
Neighborhood/suburb:
West Englewood Hours:
11:00 a.m. to
5:30 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
May 12 to
Oct. 20 Bells and whistles:
Features cooking demonstrations with free samples and recipe cards for healthy meals. Offers free farm tours and says WIC, SNAP, EBT and senior coupons are double-valued.
📍
1844 W. 59th St,
Chicago,
IL
60636 Lincoln Square Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Lincoln Square Hours:
3:00 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
May 3 to
Oct. 27 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link starting in June, offers a compost service, pet-friendly
📍
2309 W. Leland Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60625 PCC Austin Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Austin Hours:
10:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Thursday,
Jun. 2 to
Oct. 27 Bells and whistles:
Offers Link Match, accepts WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program checks
📍
330 N. Lotus Ave,
Chicago,
IL
60644 Market in the Glen
Neighborhood/suburb:
Homer Glen Hours:
3:00 p.m. to
7:00 p.m. Dates:
1st and 3rd Thursdays,
Jul. 7 to
Sep. 15 Bells and whistles:
Offers live entertainment
📍
14240 W. 151st St.,
Homer Glen,
IL
Mary Imgmire looks at the fruit in the Windy Hill Farm stand at the farmers market in downtown Joliet. John Patsch / Chicago Sun-Times Back of the Yards Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Back of the Yards Hours:
1:00 p.m. to
3:00 p.m. Dates:
Friday,
May 6 to
Nov. 3 Bells and whistles:
Accepts Link, offers coupons for senior citizens and locally sourced bulk products
📍
940 W. 50th Pl.,
Chicago,
IL
60609 Joliet Community Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Joliet Hours:
8:00 a.m. to
2:00 p.m. Dates:
Friday,
June to
September Bells and whistles:
Offers live music
📍
102 N. Chicago St.,
Joliet,
IL
60432 Schaumburg Farmers Market
Neighborhood/suburb:
Schaumburg Hours:
7:00 a.m. to
1:00 p.m. Dates:
Friday,
Jun. 3 to
Oct. 28 Bells and whistles:
Vendors sell prepared food
📍
190 S. Roselle Road,
Schaumburg,
IL
